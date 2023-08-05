Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film King on Horseback (1958) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Cathia Caro,
Christian Duvaleix,
Eleonora Rossi Drago,
Jean Lara,
Jean Marais,
Jean Parédès,
Jean-Pierre Léaud,
Liliane Bert,
Marcel Pérès,
Nadja Tiller
Sutradara
Georges Lampin
IMDb
5.4/
10from
239users
Diterbitkan
28 February 1958
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
King on Horseback (1958)
Henri La Tour, a strolling player, is also a daring adventurer. So, when, after accomplishing a brilliant feat, he is awarded a title by King Louis XV, the Duke of Saint-Sever takes offense at it and challenges Henri to a duel. However, while they fight, a group of Austrian soldiers appear suddenly and the two rivals instantly unite to repel their enemies. Unfortunately, Saint-Sever is mortally wounded and, feeling he is about to die, he entreats his new friend to offer protection to Toinon, his natural daughter, whose life is being threatened…
tt0050108