King on Horseback (1958)

Henri La Tour, a strolling player, is also a daring adventurer. So, when, after accomplishing a brilliant feat, he is awarded a title by King Louis XV, the Duke of Saint-Sever takes offense at it and challenges Henri to a duel. However, while they fight, a group of Austrian soldiers appear suddenly and the two rivals instantly unite to repel their enemies. Unfortunately, Saint-Sever is mortally wounded and, feeling he is about to die, he entreats his new friend to offer protection to Toinon, his natural daughter, whose life is being threatened…

Georges Lampin

Jean Marais, Nadja Tiller, Eleonora Rossi Drago, Cathia Caro, Liliane Bert, Robert Dalban, Paul-Émile Deiber, Raoul Delfosse, Christian Duvaleix, Jean-Pierre Léaud, Yves Massard, Renaud Mary, Jean Lara, Jean Parédès, Marcel Pérès

