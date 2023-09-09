IMDb 5.4 / 10 from 34 users

Diterbitkan 01 September 2023

Oleh LIN

King of Killers (2023)

Garan is a part of a group of international hitmen who are contracted to take out the most dangerous killer in the world, only to find out that they’re the ones being hunted.

Kevin Grevioux

Frank Grillo, Alain Moussi, Kevin Grevioux, Marie Avgeropoulos, Shannon Kook, Georges St-Pierre, Stephen Dorff

tt14057604