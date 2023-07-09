  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.2

/

10

from

233

users

Diterbitkan

17 March 1939

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

King of Chinatown (1939)

A Chinese-American surgeon faces a moral dilemma after operating on the mob boss in charge of vice and protection rackets in her city’s Chinatown.
Nick Grinde
Anna May Wong, Akim Tamiroff, J. Carrol Naish, Sidney Toler, Philip Ahn, Anthony Quinn, Bernadene Hayes, Roscoe Karns, Ray Mayer, Richard Denning, Archie Twitchell, Edward Marr, George Anderson, Charles B. Wood, George Magrill, Charles Trowbridge, Lily King, Wong Chong, Chester Gan, Pat West, Guy Usher

Diterbitkan

Juli 9, 2023 8:46 pm

Durasi

