Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film King of Chinatown (1939) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Akim Tamiroff,
Anna May Wong,
Anthony Quinn,
Archie Twitchell,
Bernadene Hayes,
Charles B. Wood,
Charles Trowbridge,
Chester Gan,
Edward Marr,
George Anderson
Sutradara
Nick Grinde
IMDb
6.2/
10from
233users
Diterbitkan
17 March 1939
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
King of Chinatown (1939)
A Chinese-American surgeon faces a moral dilemma after operating on the mob boss in charge of vice and protection rackets in her city’s Chinatown.
Nick Grinde
Anna May Wong, Akim Tamiroff, J. Carrol Naish, Sidney Toler, Philip Ahn, Anthony Quinn, Bernadene Hayes, Roscoe Karns, Ray Mayer, Richard Denning, Archie Twitchell, Edward Marr, George Anderson, Charles B. Wood, George Magrill, Charles Trowbridge, Lily King, Wong Chong, Chester Gan, Pat West, Guy Usher
tt0031534