HDRip

Japan

7.6

10

500

08 October 1988

mamat

Kyousuke and Madoka have finally arrived at the point where they are close to graduation and have to decide where they want to go to college. Naturally, they want to go together, so beside all the studying they also have to look for a proper college where they can enter both. Hikaru, still a year from graduating, wants to support Kyousuke as well and does that in her own way. But while she does that, Madoka feels jealous and tells her feelings to Kyousuke. And then Kyousuke has to take action to finally decide on the girl he loves.
Tomomi Mochizuki
Toru Furuya, Eriko Hara, Maria Kawamura, Chiyoko Kawashima, Tomoko Maruo, Keiichi Nanba, Katsumi Suzuki, Naoki Tatsuta, Kei Tomiyama, Michie Tomizawa, Hiromi Tsuru, Koichi Yamadera, Kenichi Ogata, Chieko Honda

Juli 13, 2023 8:37 pm

