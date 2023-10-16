IMDb 4.1 / 10 from 670 users

Diterbitkan 01 December 1988

Oleh LIN

Killing American Style (1988)

A gang of hot headed brutes lead by Tony Stone and sexual sadist John Lynch execute a robbery with some inside help. A bloody shoot-out with the LAPD ensues and the criminals are apprehended. After a brief stint in the slammer, the gang escapes a prison-bus with the help of Tony s brother Jesse who is critically wounded in the process. He needs a doctor, fast. A hospital visit too risky, they seek out other options. Now on the run, they commandeer a palatial residence, taking hostages. All – American good guy John Morgan returns home becoming a pawn; sent out to retrieve the doctor.

Amir Shervan

Robert Z’Dar, Jim Brown, Harold Diamond, Joselito Rescober, John Lynch, Veronica Paul, Jimmy Williams, G. Alexander Virdon, Sam Travino, Delia Sheppard, David Kinder

tt0293324