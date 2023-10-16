Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Killing American Style (1988) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
David Kinder,
Delia Sheppard,
G. Alexander Virdon,
Harold Diamond,
Jim Brown,
Jimmy Williams,
John Lynch,
Joselito Rescober,
Robert Z'Dar,
Sam Travino
Sutradara
Amir Shervan
IMDb
4.1/
10from
670users
Diterbitkan
01 December 1988
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Killing American Style (1988)
A gang of hot headed brutes lead by Tony Stone and sexual sadist John Lynch execute a robbery with some inside help. A bloody shoot-out with the LAPD ensues and the criminals are apprehended. After a brief stint in the slammer, the gang escapes a prison-bus with the help of Tony s brother Jesse who is critically wounded in the process. He needs a doctor, fast. A hospital visit too risky, they seek out other options. Now on the run, they commandeer a palatial residence, taking hostages. All – American good guy John Morgan returns home becoming a pawn; sent out to retrieve the doctor.
Amir Shervan
Robert Z’Dar, Jim Brown, Harold Diamond, Joselito Rescober, John Lynch, Veronica Paul, Jimmy Williams, G. Alexander Virdon, Sam Travino, Delia Sheppard, David Kinder
tt0293324