Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Turkey
Bintang film
Cemal Toktas,
Eda Akkaya,
Genco Özak,
Hande Doğandemir,
Merve Çağıran,
Murat Menteş,
Nejat İşler,
Riza Kocaoğlu,
Şafak Başkaya,
Sarp Akkaya
Sutradara
Mehmet Ada Öztekin,
Yasar Aksoy
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.0/
10from
2,675users
Diterbitkan
16 March 2018
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Kaybedenler Kulübü Yolda (2018)
Kaan and Mete, who have a holiday in Olympos with a crowded Kadiköy group, travel to Istanbul with their engines. Two people are accompanied by two unexpected guests on their journey. This journey, which they do with various plans, shows them that the journey and the relations are not as planned at all.
tt7392244