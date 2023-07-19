IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 2,675 users

Diterbitkan 16 March 2018

Oleh LIN

Kaybedenler Kulübü Yolda (2018)

Kaan and Mete, who have a holiday in Olympos with a crowded Kadiköy group, travel to Istanbul with their engines. Two people are accompanied by two unexpected guests on their journey. This journey, which they do with various plans, shows them that the journey and the relations are not as planned at all.

Mehmet Ada Öztekin, Yasar Aksoy

Nejat İşler, Yiğit Özşener, Hande Doğandemir, Merve Çağıran, Sarp Akkaya, Riza Kocaoğlu, Şafak Başkaya, Zeynep Özyağcılar, Murat Menteş, Tuna Kiremitçi, Cemal Toktas, Genco Özak, Sinan Bengier, Eda Akkaya

