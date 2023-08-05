  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

933

users

Diterbitkan

03 November 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Kareem: Minority of One (2015)

This documentary charts the complexity and genius of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s legendary career, both on and off the court. Spotlighting a six-time MVP and six-time world champion, the film examines his controversial and landmark moments, his outspoken feelings about race and politics, and the evolution of the game.
Aaron Cohen
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Billy Crystal, Quincy Jones, Herbie Hancock, David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, Arsenio Hall

Diterbitkan

Agustus 5, 2023 7:19 pm

Durasi

