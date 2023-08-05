IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 933 users

Kareem: Minority of One (2015)

This documentary charts the complexity and genius of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s legendary career, both on and off the court. Spotlighting a six-time MVP and six-time world champion, the film examines his controversial and landmark moments, his outspoken feelings about race and politics, and the evolution of the game.

Aaron Cohen

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Billy Crystal, Quincy Jones, Herbie Hancock, David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, Arsenio Hall

