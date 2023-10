IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 716 users

Kannai Nambathe (2023)

Arun finds himself caught up in a crime that he has no connection to whatsoever. Following his roommate’s advice, he attempts to cover up the situation with cleverness. Will he be able to extricate himself from this predicament, or will he unwittingly reveal a much larger conspiracy than he ever anticipated?

Mu. Maran

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aathmika, Bhumika Chawla, Sathish, Subiksha, Prasanna, Srikanth, Vasundhara Kashyap, Pazha Karuppaiah, G. Gnanasambandam, Sentrayan, G. Marimuthu, Aadhira Pandilakshmi, Chitra Lakshmanan, Karate Karthi, Supergood Subramani, TSR, Tha. Muruganantham, ‘Jeeva’ Ravi, Leo Sivadass

tt23847184