IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 928 users

Diterbitkan 05 August 2010

Kajínek (2010)

Crime thriller inspired by the story of Jiri Kajinek, which is considered the first bounty hunter in the Czech Republic. Thanks to his escape from the prison fortress Mirov it became a legend and the most wanted man in Europe. Five weeks while eluding the police, is still shrouded in mystery. Kajínek Film is a powerful story of the most famous prisoner int the Czech Republic in our story of double murder, the story of lawyer looking for new evidence, the story of the underworld and its penetration into the government and handling of the story. George is a victim of conspiracy or Kajínek cold-blooded killer? Trying to prove his innocence or to intimidate and influence witnesses?

Petr Jákl

Konstantin Lavronenko, Tatiana Dyková, Bogusław Linda, Michal Dlouhý, Werner Daehn, Vladimír Dlouhý, Václav Bárta, Deana Horváthová, Ken Duken, Marek Vašut, Jana Krausová, Alice Bendová, Norbert Lichý, Daniel Svoboda, Eva Zubíčková, Richard Němec, Petr Jákl, Lukáš Král, Natálie Topinková, Hynek Čermák

tt1573109