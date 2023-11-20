IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 3,415 users

Diterbitkan 30 July 2002

Oleh mamat

K-9: P.I. (2002)

Dooley and his K-9 partner Jerry Lee are ready to retire from the police force. But before he can retire with his pension he must work as a P.I. to find a set of high tech computer chips.

Richard J. Lewis

Jim Belushi, Gary Basaraba, Jody Racicot, Blu Mankuma, Christopher Shyer, Barbara Tyson, Jason Schombing, Kevin Durand, King, Matthew Bennett, Terry Chen, Michael Eklund, Sarah Carter, G. Michael Gray, David James Lewis, Jay Brazeau, Duncan Fraser, Natassia Malthe

tt0328007