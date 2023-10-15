IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 1,753 users

15 March 2013

Oleh mamat

K-11 (2013)

Raymond Saxx Jr., a powerful record producer, wakes from a drug-induced blackout to find himself locked up and classified “K-11.” Plunged into a nightmarish world ruled by a transsexual diva named Mousey, Raymond is truly a fish out of water. Complicating matters are a troubled young transgender named Butterfly, a predatory child molester and the ruthless Sheriff’s Deputy, Lt. Johnson. Ray’s struggle to contact the outside world and regain his freedom seems impossible, but he must learn to navigate this new power structure if he is ever going survive and be in control of his life again.

Jules Stewart

Goran Visnjic, Kate del Castillo, D.B. Sweeney, Portia Doubleday, Jason Mewes, Tara Buck, Tommy Lister Jr., Billy Morrison, Cameron B. Stewart, Luis Moncada, Lou Betty Jr., Ralph Cole Jr., Markus Redmond, Sonya Eddy, Michael Irby, Michael Shamus Wiles, Craig Owens, Tiffany Mulheron, P.J. Byrne, Paul Zies, Chuck Ashworth, Matt Nable, Tim DeZarn, Franc Ross, Ian Nelson, Kristen Stewart

