IMDb 4.5 / 10 from 85 users

Diterbitkan 05 May 2015

Oleh LIN

Justice Served (2015)

Three individuals whose loved ones were victims of crimes are about to get the chance to re-litigate the crime in a private setting, under the auspices of “Justice”, a mysterious voice acting as judge, jury, and executioner.

Marvin Young

Lochlyn Munro, Lance Henriksen, Gail O’Grady, Chase Coleman, Denyce Lawton, Christina Rose, Jay Giannone, Marvin Young, Sean J. Dillingham, David Horn

