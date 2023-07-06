  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Canada

Sutradara

IMDb

7.3

/

10

from

876

users

Diterbitkan

27 April 2014

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

We all love food. As a society, we devour countless cooking shows, culinary magazines and foodie blogs. So how could we possibly be throwing nearly 50% of it in the trash? Filmmakers and food lovers Jen and Grant dive into the issue of waste from farm, through retail, all the way to the back of their own fridge. After catching a glimpse of the billions of dollars of good food that is tossed each year in North America, they pledge to quit grocery shopping and survive only on discarded food. What they find is truly shocking.
Grant Baldwin
Grant Baldwin, Jenny Rustemeyer

Diterbitkan

Juli 6, 2023 7:59 am

Durasi

