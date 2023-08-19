  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.3

/

10

from

1,249

users

Diterbitkan

19 March 1993

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993)

Chantel Mitchell, a hip, articulate, black high-school girl in Brooklyn, is determined not to become “just another girl on the IRT” (the IRT is one of NYC’s subway lines). She dreams of medical school, a family, and an escape from the generational poverty and street-corner life her friends seem to have accepted as their lot. But personal and sexual challenges confront Chantel on her way to fulfilling these dreams.
Leslie Harris
Ariyan A. Johnson, Kevin Thigpen, Ebony Jerido, Chequita Jackson, Jerard Washington

Diterbitkan

Agustus 19, 2023 9:38 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993)

Bioskop 21 Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993)

Layar Kaca 21 Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993)

Movieon21 Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993)

Nonton Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993)

Nonton Film Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993)

Nonton Movie Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share