Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993)

Chantel Mitchell, a hip, articulate, black high-school girl in Brooklyn, is determined not to become “just another girl on the IRT” (the IRT is one of NYC’s subway lines). She dreams of medical school, a family, and an escape from the generational poverty and street-corner life her friends seem to have accepted as their lot. But personal and sexual challenges confront Chantel on her way to fulfilling these dreams.

Leslie Harris

Ariyan A. Johnson, Kevin Thigpen, Ebony Jerido, Chequita Jackson, Jerard Washington

