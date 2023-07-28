IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 307 users

Diterbitkan 16 December 2022

Oleh LIN

Jurassic Punk (2022)

Steve ‘Spaz’ Williams is a pioneer in computer animation. His digital dinosaurs of Jurassic Park transformed Hollywood in 1993, but an appetite for anarchy and reckless disregard for authority may have cost him the recognition he deserved.

Scott Leberecht

Steve ‘Spaz’ Williams, Phil Tippett, Jamie Hyneman, Mark A.Z. Dippé, Tom Bertino, Geoff Campbell, Stefen Fangmeier, Douglas S. Kay, Bill Kimberlin, Van Ling, Michael J. Natkin, John Schlag, John T. Van Vliet, Harold Weed

tt15095920