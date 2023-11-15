  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Uk

Sutradara

IMDb

5.2

/

10

from

902

users

Diterbitkan

13 July 1967

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Jules Verne’s Rocket to the Moon (1967)

Phineas T. Barnum and friends finance the first flight to the moon but find the task a little above them. They attempt to blast their rocket into orbit from a massive gun barrel built into the side of a Welsh mountain, but money troubles, spies and saboteurs ensure that the plan is doomed before it starts…
Don Sharp
Burl Ives, Troy Donahue, Gert Fröbe, Hermione Gingold, Lionel Jeffries, Dennis Price, Daliah Lavi, Stratford Johns, Graham Stark, Terry-Thomas, Renate von Holt, Jimmy Clitheroe, Judy Cornwell, Joachim Teege, Edward de Souza, Joan Sterndale-Bennett, Allan Cuthbertson, Derek Francis, Anthony Woodruff, Hugh Walters, Donald Bisset, Cecil Nash, Vernon Hayden, John Franklyn, Harry Brogan, Derek Young

Diterbitkan

November 16, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

