Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Jules Verne’s Rocket to the Moon (1967) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Allan Cuthbertson,
Anthony Woodruff,
Burl Ives,
Cecil Nash,
Daliah Lavi,
Dennis Price,
Derek Francis,
Derek Young,
Donald Bisset,
Edward de Souza
Sutradara
Don Sharp
IMDb
5.2/
10from
902users
Diterbitkan
13 July 1967
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Jules Verne’s Rocket to the Moon (1967)
Phineas T. Barnum and friends finance the first flight to the moon but find the task a little above them. They attempt to blast their rocket into orbit from a massive gun barrel built into the side of a Welsh mountain, but money troubles, spies and saboteurs ensure that the plan is doomed before it starts…
Don Sharp
Burl Ives, Troy Donahue, Gert Fröbe, Hermione Gingold, Lionel Jeffries, Dennis Price, Daliah Lavi, Stratford Johns, Graham Stark, Terry-Thomas, Renate von Holt, Jimmy Clitheroe, Judy Cornwell, Joachim Teege, Edward de Souza, Joan Sterndale-Bennett, Allan Cuthbertson, Derek Francis, Anthony Woodruff, Hugh Walters, Donald Bisset, Cecil Nash, Vernon Hayden, John Franklyn, Harry Brogan, Derek Young
tt0062363