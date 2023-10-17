Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Joy House (1964) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
France
Bintang film
Alain Delon,
André Oumansky,
Annette Poivre,
Arthur Howard,
Berett Arcaya,
Carl Studer,
Del Negro,
George Gaynes,
Georges Douking,
Jacques Bézard
Sutradara
Costa-Gavras,
René Clément
IMDb
7.0/
10from
2,530users
Diterbitkan
12 June 1964
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Joy House (1964)
A small-time con man on the run from the gangster-husband of his girlfriend hides out in a strange, brooding mansion run by two mysterious women, where he finds himself trapped in deception between the two women.
Costa-Gavras, René Clément
Alain Delon, Jane Fonda, Lola Albright, Sorrell Booke, Carl Studer, André Oumansky, George Gaynes, Annette Poivre, Berett Arcaya, Marc Mazza, Jacques Bézard, Jean-Pierre Honoré, Georges Douking, Del Negro, Arthur Howard
tt0058123