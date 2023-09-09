  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

39

users

Diterbitkan

17 July 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Joke Man (2023)

Jackie Martling just may be America’s last great joke teller. His savant-like ability to remember every joke he’s heard since he was 8 years old, combined with his lightning fast wit and infectious laugh helped established him as a comedy icon.
Ian Karr
Jackie Martling, Sean Young, Willie Nelson, Penn Jillette, Mark Cuban, Richie Minervini, Anthony Cumia, Steve Grillo, Ian Karr, Artie Lange, Scott DePace

Diterbitkan

September 9, 2023 12:24 pm

Durasi

