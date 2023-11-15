IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 2,527 users

Diterbitkan 07 January 1947

Oleh mamat

Johnny O’Clock (1947)

When an employee at an illegal gambling den dies suspiciously, her sister, Nancy, looks into the situation and falls for Johnny O’Clock, a suave partner in the underground casino. Selfish and non-committal by nature, Johnny slowly begins to return Nancy’s affection and decides to run away with her, but conflict within his business threatens their plans. As Johnny tries to distance himself from the casino, his shady past comes back to haunt him.

Robert Rossen, Carl Hiecke

Dick Powell, Evelyn Keyes, Lee J. Cobb, Ellen Drew, Nina Foch, Thomas Gomez, John Kellogg, Jim Bannon, Mabel Paige, Phil Brown, Fred Aldrich, George Alesko, John P. Barrett, Fred Beecher, Brooks Benedict, John Berkes, Jeff Chandler, Gene Delmont, Johnny Duncan, Matty Fain, Virginia Farmer, Victoria Faust, Adolph Faylauer, Jerry Frank, Ralph Freedman, Raoul Freeman, Dick Gordon, Jesse Graves, Kit Guard, Robert Haines, Joe Helper, Al Hill, Kenner G. Kemp, Pat Lane, George Lloyd, Cy Malis, Edward Margolis, Charles Marsh, Allen Mathews, Thomas H. O’Neil, Bob Perry, Charles Perry, Robin Raymond, Shimen Ruskin, Carl Saxe, Jeffrey Sayre, Cy Schindell, Sammy Shack, Jack C. Smith, Charles St. George, Bert Stevens, Bill Stubbs, Brick Sullivan, Ralph Volkie, Charles Wexler, George Zouzaniles, Charles Mueller, Kenneth MacDonald

tt0039515