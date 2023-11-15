Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Johnny O’Clock (1947) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Adolph Faylauer,
Al Hill,
Allen Mathews,
Bert Stevens,
Bill Stubbs,
Bob Perry,
Brick Sullivan,
Brooks Benedict,
Carl Saxe,
Charles Marsh
Sutradara
Carl Hiecke,
Robert Rossen
IMDb
6.8/
10from
2,527users
Diterbitkan
07 January 1947
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Johnny O’Clock (1947)
When an employee at an illegal gambling den dies suspiciously, her sister, Nancy, looks into the situation and falls for Johnny O’Clock, a suave partner in the underground casino. Selfish and non-committal by nature, Johnny slowly begins to return Nancy’s affection and decides to run away with her, but conflict within his business threatens their plans. As Johnny tries to distance himself from the casino, his shady past comes back to haunt him.
Robert Rossen, Carl Hiecke
Dick Powell, Evelyn Keyes, Lee J. Cobb, Ellen Drew, Nina Foch, Thomas Gomez, John Kellogg, Jim Bannon, Mabel Paige, Phil Brown, Fred Aldrich, George Alesko, John P. Barrett, Fred Beecher, Brooks Benedict, John Berkes, Jeff Chandler, Gene Delmont, Johnny Duncan, Matty Fain, Virginia Farmer, Victoria Faust, Adolph Faylauer, Jerry Frank, Ralph Freedman, Raoul Freeman, Dick Gordon, Jesse Graves, Kit Guard, Robert Haines, Joe Helper, Al Hill, Kenner G. Kemp, Pat Lane, George Lloyd, Cy Malis, Edward Margolis, Charles Marsh, Allen Mathews, Thomas H. O’Neil, Bob Perry, Charles Perry, Robin Raymond, Shimen Ruskin, Carl Saxe, Jeffrey Sayre, Cy Schindell, Sammy Shack, Jack C. Smith, Charles St. George, Bert Stevens, Bill Stubbs, Brick Sullivan, Ralph Volkie, Charles Wexler, George Zouzaniles, Charles Mueller, Kenneth MacDonald
tt0039515