IMDb 8.0 / 10 from 5,711 users

Diterbitkan 29 August 2014

Oleh mamat

Jim Jefferies: Bare (2014)

Smart, crude, and in-your-face, Australian comic/actor/equal-opportunity-offender Jim Jefferies is not for the faint of heart. Whether he is lampooning gun control, auditioning disabled actors, or over-sharing sexual experiences, the FXX “Legit” star proves nothing is out of bounds and even less, off limits. Filmed during the Boston run of his recent stand up tour.

Shannon Hartman

Jim Jefferies

tt3958494