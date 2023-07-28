  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

5.3

/

10

from

111

users

Diterbitkan

14 February 2014

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Jenny McCarthy’s Dirty Sexy Funny (2014)

With the help of a hilarious, all-female slate of stand-up comedians, Jenny McCarthy takes an outrageous look at life as a contemporary woman: from single motherhood to casual sex. Shot at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, this one-hour special includes sets from Justine Marino, Tammy Pescatelli, Lynne Koplitz, Paula Bel and Tiffany Haddish, as well as a series of sketch vignettes from McCarthy herself.
Joe DeMaio
Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Mark Justice, Tammy Pescatelli, Tiffany Haddish, Lynne Koplitz, Paula Bel, Justine Marino

Diterbitkan

Juli 28, 2023 10:51 pm

Durasi

