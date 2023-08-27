IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 22 June 2023

Oleh LIN

Jemputan Ke Neraka (2023)

A group of friends gather at a secluded bungalow to celebrate a couple’s wedding until mysterious grisly killings started to happen among them, making the remaining survivors puzzled as why are they being hunt.

Amor Rizan

Janna Nick, Sharifah Sakinah, Hafreez Adam

