Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Jeff Ross
Sutradara
Genre
Comedy,
Documentary
IMDb
7.9/
10from
872users
Diterbitkan
13 June 2015
Oleh
Synopsis
Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail (2015)
Jeff gives the most dangerous – and enlightening – roast of his life from behind the walls of the Brazos County Jail in Bryan, Texas. In this special he touches on topics surrounding incarceration such as race, solitary confinement and the death penalty.
