Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Jeff Dunham
Sutradara
Michael Simon
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
6.4/
10from
1,349users
Diterbitkan
12 September 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (2017)
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham brings his rude, crude and slightly demented posse of puppets to Ireland for a gleeful skewering of family and politics.
Michael Simon
Jeff Dunham
tt7364706