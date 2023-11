IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 60,891 users

Diterbitkan 07 September 2023

Oleh LIN

Jawan (2023)

An emotional journey of a prison warden, driven by a personal vendetta while keeping up to a promise made years ago, recruits inmates to commit outrageous crimes that shed light on corruption and injustice, in an attempt to get even with his past, and that leads him to an unexpected reunion.

Spiro Razatos, Atlee, Craig Macrae, ANL Arasu, Kaecha Kampakdee, Yannick Ben, Sunil Rodrigues, Kaleeswaran Arumugam, Manoj Venu

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Aaliyah Qureishi, Mukesh Chhabra, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Ashlesha Thakur, Sukhi Garewal, Sangay Tsheltrim, Abiral Limboo, Seeza Saroj, Priyansh Vatiani, Abhishek Deswal, Kenny Basumatary, Bharat Raj, Utsav Narula, Viraj Ghelani, Jaffer Sadiq, Smita Tambe, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Naresh Gosain, Ashwin Goshal, Vivek Raghuvanshi, Sharad Vyas, Direndo Loitangbam, Ravindra Vijay, Boxer Dheena, Sirisha Hanumanth, Sanjay Dutt, Atlee

tt15354916