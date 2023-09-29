IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 1,132 users

Jane B. by Agnès V. (1988)

The interests, obsessions, and fantasies of two singular artists converge in this inspired collaboration between Agnès Varda and her longtime friend the actor Jane Birkin. Made over the course of a year and motivated by Birkin’s fortieth birthday—a milestone she admits to some anxiety over—Jane B. by Agnès V. contrasts the private, reflective Birkin with Birkin the icon.

Agnès Varda, Marie-Florence Roncayolo, Philippe Tourret

Jane Birkin, Jean-Pierre Léaud, Philippe Léotard, Farid Chopel, Alain Souchon, Serge Gainsbourg, Laura Betti, Monique Godard, Ian Marshall, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mathieu Demy, James Millard, Pascale Torsat, Henri Piednoir, Agnès Varda

