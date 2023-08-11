IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 2,844 users

Diterbitkan 27 November 1992

Oleh mamat

It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown (1992)

As the holiday season rolls around and all the Peanuts gang are getting ready for it. Whether it be Charlie Brown struggling to raise money for his girlfriend or Sally and Peppermint Patty struggling to rehearse and memorize their one word lines for the Christmas pageant, these kids try to keep with the Christmas spirit while Snoopy has his mischief to do.

Bill Melendez

Jamie E. Smith, John Christian Graas, Marnette Patterson, Mindy Ann Martin, Bill Melendez, Phillip Lucier, Lindsay Benesh, Sean Mendelson, Deanna Tello, Matthew Slowik, Brittany Thornton, Jodie Sweetin

tt0104534