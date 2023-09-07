IMDb 4.7 / 10 from 35 users

Diterbitkan 13 February 1980

Oleh mamat

It All Depends on Girls (1980)

In Montmartre, Paris, two friends are leading a happy carefree Bohemian existence. Jean-Luc is a cabinetmaker, Mathieu is a sculptor. Then they both meet the love of their lives and decide to get married. Unfortunately, the objects of their desire are not so eager to be drawn into matrimony.

Pierre Fabre

Christine Murillo, Jean-Luc Bideau, Tonie Marshall, Jean-Pierre Sentier, Micheline Presle, Michel Galabru, Madeleine Bouchez, Charlotte Maury-Sentier, Rosine Young, François Dyrek

tt0295664