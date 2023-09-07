  1. Home
  It All Depends on Girls (1980)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

4.7

/

10

from

35

users

Diterbitkan

13 February 1980

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

It All Depends on Girls (1980)

In Montmartre, Paris, two friends are leading a happy carefree Bohemian existence. Jean-Luc is a cabinetmaker, Mathieu is a sculptor. Then they both meet the love of their lives and decide to get married. Unfortunately, the objects of their desire are not so eager to be drawn into matrimony.
Pierre Fabre
Christine Murillo, Jean-Luc Bideau, Tonie Marshall, Jean-Pierre Sentier, Micheline Presle, Michel Galabru, Madeleine Bouchez, Charlotte Maury-Sentier, Rosine Young, François Dyrek

Diterbitkan

September 8, 2023 6:10 am

Durasi

