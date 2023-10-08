IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 973 users

Diterbitkan 03 October 2021

Oleh LIN

Investors (2021)

After working this weekend at a factory, three friends put money together to go on an unforgettable escape to Bucharest.

Iura Luncașu

Codin Maticiuc, Raluca Aprodu, Andrei Mateiu, Cosmin Natanticu, Maria Popovici, Gabriel Radu, Levent Sali, Diana Sar

tt14999042