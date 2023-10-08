IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 1,457 users

Diterbitkan 06 August 2021

Oleh LIN

Întregalde (2021)

The suspense story follows three humanitarians whose mission in a remote village called Întregalde, in the Apuseni Mountains, in a remote area of Transylvania to offer the inhabitants various goods. Apart from a few quarrels and conflicts between the group members, everything seems to be going well for Maria and Dan. But soon after they stumble upon a disoriented local and try to help him, things go wrong.

Radu Muntean

Maria Popistașu, Ilona Brezoianu, Alexandru Bogdan, Luca Sabin, Toma Cuzin, Radu Muntean

tt14050808