Intermezzo (1936)

The world famous violinist Holger Brandt comes back to his family after a tour. He and his wife have been married for many years, but their love has faded. Their young daughter gets a new piano teacher, Anita Hoffman. Mr. Brandt falls in love with her and together they go on a world tour, but he soon discovers that the feelings for his wife that he thought were dead are not.

Gustaf Molander

Gösta Ekman, Inga Tidblad, Ingrid Bergman, Erik ‘Bullen’ Berglund, Hugo Björne, Anders Henrikson, Hasse Ekman, Britt Hagman, George Fant, Carl Ström, Helge Mauritz, Emil Fjellström, Astrid Bodin, Emma Meissner, Ingrid Sandahl, Margarete Orth, Millan Bolander, Folke Helleberg, Eric von Gegerfelt, Margareta Bergman, Berns De Reaux, Hartwig Fock, Carl Ericson, Linnéa Hillberg, Siri Olson, Sven Bertil Norberg

