Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

Bintang film

IMDb

8.4

/

10

from

2,221

users

Diterbitkan

19 December 2012

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Inner Worlds, Outer Worlds (2012)

There is one vibratory field that connects all things. It has been called Akasha, Logos, the primordial OM, the music of the spheres, the Higgs field, dark energy, and a thousand other names throughout history. The vibratory field is at the root of all true spiritual experience and scientific investigation. It is the same field of energy that saints, Buddhas, yogis, mystics, priests, shamans and seers, have observed by looking within themselves. Many of history’s monumental thinkers, such a Pythagoras, Kepler, Leonardo DaVinci, Tesla, and Einstein, have come to the threshold of this great mystery. It is the common link between all religions, all sciences, and the link between our inner worlds and our outer worlds.
Daniel Schmidt
Patrick Sweeney

Diterbitkan

Oktober 8, 2023 12:22 am

Durasi

