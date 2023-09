IMDb 8 / 10 from 1 users

Diterbitkan 07 July 2023

Oleh LIN

Infinity (2023)

A series of murders happens in the city, involving a writer, a policeman, and a missing young woman, complicate things for the police department. A CBI officer takes up the case, hardly realising that he’s about to unravel something more than he expected.

Sai Karthik Sundaram

Natarajan Subramaniam, Vidhya Pradeep, Munishkanth, Charles Vinoth, Tha. Muruganantham, Vinod Sagar, ‘Jeeva’ Ravi, Mona Kakade, Jeeva Subramanian, Aadhavan, Sindhuja

tt28285531