Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Indictment: The McMartin Trial (1995) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alison Elliott,
Chelsea Field,
Dennis Burkley,
Gabrielle Boni,
Henry Thomas,
James Cromwell,
James Woods,
Joe Urla,
Lolita Davidovich,
Mark Blum
Sutradara
Mick Jackson
IMDb
7.6/
10from
3,831users
Diterbitkan
20 May 1995
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Indictment: The McMartin Trial (1995)
The McMartin family’s lives are turned upside down when they are accused of serious child molestation. The family run a school for infants. An unqualified child cruelty “expert” videotapes the children describing outrageous stories of abuse. One of the most expensive and long running trials in US legal history, exposes the lack of evidence and unprofessional attitudes of the finger pointers which kept one of the accused in jail for over 5 years without bail.
Mick Jackson
James Woods, Mercedes Ruehl, Lolita Davidovich, Sada Thompson, Henry Thomas, Shirley Knight, Mark Blum, Alison Elliott, Chelsea Field, Joe Urla, Scott Waara, Valerie Wildman, Richard Bradford, Roberta Bassin, Dennis Burkley, James Cromwell, Gabrielle Boni, Ramsey Ellis
tt0113421