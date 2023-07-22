  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.6

/

10

from

3,831

users

Diterbitkan

20 May 1995

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Indictment: The McMartin Trial (1995)

The McMartin family’s lives are turned upside down when they are accused of serious child molestation. The family run a school for infants. An unqualified child cruelty “expert” videotapes the children describing outrageous stories of abuse. One of the most expensive and long running trials in US legal history, exposes the lack of evidence and unprofessional attitudes of the finger pointers which kept one of the accused in jail for over 5 years without bail.
Mick Jackson
James Woods, Mercedes Ruehl, Lolita Davidovich, Sada Thompson, Henry Thomas, Shirley Knight, Mark Blum, Alison Elliott, Chelsea Field, Joe Urla, Scott Waara, Valerie Wildman, Richard Bradford, Roberta Bassin, Dennis Burkley, James Cromwell, Gabrielle Boni, Ramsey Ellis

Diterbitkan

Juli 23, 2023 12:42 am

Durasi

