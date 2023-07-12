IMDb 6.626 / 10 from 595 users

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

James Mangold, Dan Bradley, David Webb, Sheila Waldron

Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, Mads Mikkelsen, Karen Allen, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Olivier Richters, Martin McDougall, Alaa Safi, Francis Chapman, Alfonso Rosario Mandia, Chase Brown, Nasser Memarzia, Amedeo Bianchimano, Anna Francolini, Gabby Wong, Adolfo Margiotta, Niccolo Cancellieri, Antonio Iorio, Manuel Klein, Holly Lawton, Guy Paul, Harriet Slater, Alton Fitzgerald White, Ian Porter, Daniel Anderson, Cory Peterson, Charles Hagerty, Ali Saleh, Amara Khan, Jill Winternitz, Billy Postlethwaite, Clara Greco, Joe Gallina, Nicholas Bendall, Thulani Storm, Edoardo Strano, Angelo Spagnoletti, Hicham Ouaraqa, Adil Louchgui, David Mills, Rhyanna Alexander-Davis, Gary Fannin, Gunnar Cauthery, Aron von Andrian, Nikola Trifunovic, Henry Garrett, Elena Saurel, Mike Massa, Anthony Ingruber, Christian Sacha Mehja-Stokes, Angus Yellowlees, Matthew Staite, Corrado Invernizzi, Joerg Stadler, Thorston Manderlay, Basil Eidenbenz, Johann Heske, Joshua Broadstone, Bruce Lester-Johnson, Martin Sherman, Allon Sylvain, William Meredith, Kate Doherty, Duran Fulton Brown, Eliza Mae Kyffin, Mauro Cardinali, Mark Killeen, Bharat Doshi, Aïssam Bouali, Douglas Robson, Mohammed R. Kamel, Bryony Miller, Tiwa Lade, Brodie Husband, Hannah Onslow, Simon Kunz, Walter Cronkite

