IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 2,432 users

Diterbitkan 21 October 2001

Oleh mamat

In the Time of the Butterflies (2001)

Based on the book by Julia Alvarez. Three sisters become activists during the Dominican Republic’s Trujillo regime when members of their family are killed by the government’s troops.

Mariano Barroso

Salma Hayek Pinault, Edward James Olmos, Mía Maestro, Demián Bichir, Pilar Padilla, Lumi Cavazos, Marc Anthony, Pedro Armendáriz Jr., Ana Martín, Ana Layevska, Fernando Becerril, Roger Cudney, Anthony Alvarez, Ermahn Ospina

tt0263467