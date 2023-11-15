  1. Home
  In the Cold of the Night (1990)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

4.6

/

10

from

1,757

users

Diterbitkan

16 August 1990

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

In the Cold of the Night (1990)

High profile fashion photographer Scott Bruin has been suffering from a series of increasingly disturbing and violent dreams in which he savagely attacks and murders a young woman. Fearing for his sanity, Scott begins to investigate these strange visions but slowly starts to believe that these all-too-real seeming nightmares might not be dreams after all and that the woman in them is in imminent danger.
Nico Mastorakis
Jeff Lester, Adrianne Sachs, Marc Singer, Brian Thompson, Shannon Tweed, John Beck, Tippi Hedren, David Soul, Jack Kehler, Shelley Michelle, Melinda Armstrong

Diterbitkan

November 16, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

