  In the City of Dawn (2011)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Japan

IMDb

5.4

/

10

from

94

users

Diterbitkan

08 October 2011

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

In the City of Dawn (2011)

By chance, Watabe (Goro Kishitani) meets subordinate worker Nakanishi (Kyoko Fukada) at a batting center. A friendship occurs which leads to a heated love affair. Watabe then learns that Nakanishi is the prime suspect of a murder case that occurred 15 years – the murder of her father’s ex-lover. The statue of limitations for that murder case is soon to expire ..
Setsurô Wakamatsu
Goro Kishitani, Tae Kimura, Ken Ishiguro, Masaya Kikawada, Hisako Manda, Masatoshi Nakamura, Ken Tanaka, Kyoko Fukada, Shûko

Diterbitkan

Juli 29, 2023 4:02 am

Durasi

