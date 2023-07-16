IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 1,209 users

Diterbitkan 06 December 2019

Oleh LIN

In the Arms of an Assassin (2019)

Victor (William Levy) is one of the world’s most handsome men, but he has a deep secret – he is a cold blooded assassin. Smooth talking and seductive, Victor was raised to do one thing only, which is to kill for money. When he is sent to the home of a brutal drug lord to collect payment for his most recent hit, he encounters the beautiful Sarai (Alicia Sanz), who has been forced to spend the last 9 years of her life with the drug lord.

Matías Moltrasio

William Levy, Alicia Sanz, Roberto Sosa, Adrián Lastra, Thanya López, Dalisa Alegría, Mónica Ayos, Ettore D’Alessandro

tt10080270