IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 213 users

Diterbitkan 01 January 1987

Oleh mamat

In Love and War (1987)

This movie is an account of US Navy Commander James Stockdale’s 8 year imprisonment in North Vietnam. During his confinement in such camps as the infamous “Hanoi Hilton”, Stockdale, among other senior officers, led a resistance group against the North Vietnamese, facing torture, isolation, and starvation in attempts to break their wills. Back in the US, Stockdale’s wife, Sybil, begins working with other POW wives to try to get information on their husbands and to inform the world on their treatment.

Paul Aaron

Jane Alexander, James Woods, Concetta Tomei, Stephen Dorff, Haing S. Ngor, James Pax, Lillian Lehman, Leo Geter, Raymond Ma, John Posey, Christian Jacobs, Christian Hoff, Dave Alan Johnson, James Lashly, Jon Cedar, Richard McKenzie, Steven Vincent Leigh, George Milan, Christopher Michael Moore, Brad Finefrock, Christopher Finefrock, Jamie McEnnan, Matt Graber, Richard Jennings, John Emerson

tt0093249