IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 4,741 users

Diterbitkan 20 January 2014

Oleh LIN

Imperial Dreams (2014)

A 21-year-old reformed gangster’s devotion to his family and his future is put to the test when he is released from prison and returns to his old stomping grounds in Watts, Los Angeles.

Malik Vitthal, Kimberley Roper, Alexandria Stein, Jamar Hawkins, Irwin Miller, Jesse B. Lee, Troy Riff Taylor

John Boyega, Glenn Plummer, De’Aundre Bonds, Keke Palmer, Sufe Bradshaw, Nora Zehetner, Rotimi, Todd Louiso, Jernard Burks, Maximiliano Hernández, Anika Noni Rose, Kellita Smith, Ethan Coach, Justin Coach, Fat Dog, Kandiss Edmundson

tt3331028