IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 383 users

Immaculate (2021)

When young Daria enters rehab to kick the drug habit her first love left her with, her perceived innocence saves her from the sexual advances of the mostly male junkies inside and gains her their protection. Suddenly thrown into the spotlight and enjoying the attention, Daria soon finds out that special treatment comes at a great price.

Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark

Ana Dumitrașcu, Vasile Pavel, Cezar Grumăzescu, Ilona Brezoianu, Rares Andrici, Bogdan Farcaș, Florin Hritcu, Ioan Tiberiu Dobrică, Ionuț Niculae, Dan Ursu, Petrache Ninel, Diana Dumbravă, Ozana Oancea, Cristina Gabriela Buburuz, Adelina Toma, Andreea Moustache, Vlad Sfetcu

tt15131982