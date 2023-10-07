IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 3,079 users

Diterbitkan 23 September 2016

Oleh LIN

Iliza Shlesinger: Confirmed Kills (2016)

The standup sensation tackle’s TV’s “Shark Tank,” what it means to be a woman and how to deal with the lawless party goblin that lives in us all.

Bobcat Goldthwait

Iliza Shlesinger

tt6081882