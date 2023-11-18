  1. Home
  Identification of a Woman (1982)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

France

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

3,113

users

Diterbitkan

15 October 1982

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Identification of a Woman (1982)

The movie director Niccolò has just been left by his wife. Subsequently he embarks on an obsessive relationship with a young woman who eventually leaves him and disappears while searching for her, he meets a variety of other willing girls. This gives him the idea of making a movie about women’s relationships. He starts to search for a woman who can play the leading part in the movie.
Michelangelo Antonioni
Tomas Milian, Daniela Silverio, Christine Boisson, Lara Wendel, Veronica Lazăr, Enrica Antonioni, Sandra Monteleoni, Marcel Bozzuffi, Gianpaolo Saccarola, Stefania D’Amario

Diterbitkan

November 18, 2023 2:54 pm

Durasi

