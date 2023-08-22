Sutradara

IMDb 3.9 / 10 from 17 users

Diterbitkan 10 July 2018

Oleh mamat

I’d prefer your problems princess (2018)

A simple unemployed foreign guy living in Belarus is in trouble, he owes money to people 10,000 in value and has 1 week to return back this amount or else he meets his death . While walking in the forest lost and thinking where to get the money, suddenly finds Tanya. A rich girl who escaped from her father because she wants to be married in Madagascar, but her father wants her wedding in Minsk.

Anastasia Antsipenka, Aleksandr Barkovskiy, Olesya Gribok, Oleg Veber, Dmitri Timoshenko, Sjargej Zdarankou

tt8703026