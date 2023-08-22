Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film I’d prefer your problems princess (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Belarus
Bintang film
Aleksandr Barkovskiy,
Anastasia Antsipenka,
Dmitri Timoshenko,
Oleg Veber,
Olesya Gribok,
Sjargej Zdarankou
Sutradara
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
3.9/
10from
17users
Diterbitkan
10 July 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
I’d prefer your problems princess (2018)
A simple unemployed foreign guy living in Belarus is in trouble, he owes money to people 10,000 in value and has 1 week to return back this amount or else he meets his death . While walking in the forest lost and thinking where to get the money, suddenly finds Tanya. A rich girl who escaped from her father because she wants to be married in Madagascar, but her father wants her wedding in Minsk.
tt8703026