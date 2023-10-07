IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 4,794 users

Diterbitkan 05 May 2000

Oleh mamat

I Dreamed of Africa (2000)

Inspired by the true story of indomitable Kuki Gallmann, the film tells of a beautiful and inquisitive woman who had the courage to escape from her comfortable yet monotonous life in Italy to start anew in the African wilderness with her son, Emanuele, and her new husband, Paolo. Gallmann faces great danger there but eventually becomes a celebrated conservationist.

Hugh Hudson

Kim Basinger, Vincent Perez, Liam Aiken, Daniel Craig, Eva Marie Saint, Lance Reddick, Stephen Jennings, Nick Boraine, Garrett Strommen, Connie Chiume, James Ngcobo, Joko Scott, Sabelo Ngobese, Zacharia Phali, Susan Danford, Ian Roberts, Susan Monteregge, Jessica Perritt, Patrick Lyster, Winston Ntshona, John Carson

tt0167203