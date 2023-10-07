IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 3,240 users

I Come with the Rain (2009)

Kline, a former Los Angeles police officer turned private detective, is hired by a powerful pharmaceutical conglomerate boss to investigate in Asia the disappearance of his only son, Shitao, whom he has not seen in person since the boy was ten. Now in his 30s, Shitao has gone missing in the Philippines where he had been helping in an orphanage.

Tran Anh Hung

Josh Hartnett, Elias Koteas, Takuya Kimura, Lee Byung-hun, Tran Nu Yen Khe, Shawn Yue

