I Am Evel Knievel (2014)

I Am Evel Knievel features footage of Evels greatest jumps, including the seminal Snake River Canyon and Caesars Palace jumps. The film also showcases Knievels rise from a small town rebel in Butte, Montana, to a cultural icon whose rise to superstardom was built on nerves of steel and the ability to get up and do it again no matter the severity of the fall. He lived life like every day was his last, which led to a tumultuous life filled with stunts no man would ever dream of, encompassing meteoric success, wild hubris, egomaniacal mistakes, and ultimately redemption. The documentary combines original exclusive interviews with archival footage of this larger-than-life character to tell Knievels incredible story. Among those featured include Matthew McConaughey, Kid Rock, Michelle Rodriguez, Guy Fieri, Robbie Maddison and family members including sons Kelly and Robbie, and former wives Linda Knievel and Krystal Kennedy-Knievel.

