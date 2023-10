IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 7,978 users

Diterbitkan 03 December 2003

Oleh LIN

I Am David (2003)

Based on Anne Holm’s acclaimed young adult novel North to Freedom, I Am David chronicles the struggles of a 12-year-old boy who manages to flee a Communist concentration camp on his own — through sheer will and determination. All he has in his possession is a loaf of bread, a letter to deliver to someone in Denmark and a compass to help get him there.

Paul Feig

Ben Tibber, Jim Caviezel, Joan Plowright, Hristo Shopov, Silvia De Santis, Paco Reconti, Roberto Attias, Francesco De Vito, Paul Feig, Lucy Russell, Maria Bonnevie, Viola Carinci, Marin Jivkov, Robert Syulev, Alessandro Sperduti, Shaila Rubin, Krasimir Kutzoparov, Elisabetta Bartolomei, Krasimir Radkov, Diyan Machev, Nikola Rudarov, Enrico Vecchi, Dobrin Dosev, Malin Krastev, Matt Patresi, Maxim Genchev, Ivan Nestorov, Stefan Shterev, Valeri Yordanov, Clem Tibber, Adrian McCourt, Panayot Tzanev, Nikolay Kipchev, Stephen Antonie Shteref, Paraskeva Djukelova

tt0327919