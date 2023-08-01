IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

How to Love Mr. Heartless (2022)

Yanyan, fall in love and tries her best to capture the heart of Blue a.k.a. Mr. Heartless. Will Yanyan’s loving and upbeat nature be good enough to turn things around for the cold and distant Blue?

Jason Paul Laxamana

Sue Ramirez, Diego Loyzaga, Yayo Aguila

